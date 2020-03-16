91% Indian Enterprises Rebalancing Their Cloud Strategy: Report

India firms are realizing that Public Cloud is not the single solution towards their digital journey. Now a recent study by Nutanix had confirmed that 91% of Indian enterprises are already in the process of rebalancing their Cloud strategy.

The report further says that 91% Indian firms are reported having moved, or plan to move, public apps back on-premises, compared to 73% globally, and 76% in the APJ region, according to a report by enterprise cloud computing leader Nutanix.

Indian firms are maturing with their strategies towards cloud and deploying cloud based strategies which include public cloud, hybrid and private cloud. The survey had 2,650 global IT decision-makers as participants globally. As Cloud decisions have become more nuanced than simply moving to Public Cloud to save money on upfront capital costs – those initial returns, though substantial, may not persevere long term, depending on the nature of the cloud workload, the study found.

”In this fast-changing digital environment, flexibility and security are essential, and Indian enterprises need the ability to match workloads to the best environment at the time,” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, VP and MD-Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

In fact, 42% of the enterprises in the country plan to shift the majority of their IT deployments to Hybrid Cloud in the next 3-5 years, and the percentage of respondents making this claim is lower than both the APJ (53.11%) and the global average (51.74%).

”A higher percentage of Indian enterprises envision all of their workloads in one place. Despite their enthusiasm for Hybrid Cloud, only 13% of Indian respondents said they envision their workloads distributed across multiple clouds.

(Image Courtesy: www.xitetech.com)