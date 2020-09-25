65% of SAP Customers Use Automation Technology: New Study

UiPath, today released results of a commissioned study conducted by SAPinsider on behalf of UiPath: Integrating Process Automation and SAP S/4HANA.

More than 200 SAP customers have been surveyed between May and June—reveals that SAP customers are increasingly deploying automation technologies to fully embrace digital transformation, maximize process efficiency, and create more fulfilling work-life balances.

For the study, SAPinsider surveyed the SAP community across geographies, industries, and company sizes. It found that 65% of SAP customers are currently using automation technology, with 56% using RPA specifically to empower employees to focus on higher-value activities and optimize processes as part of planned S/4HANA migrations. The top three automation objectives for SAP customers are: integrating automation capabilities across both SAP and non-SAP systems (58%), standardizing processes as part of an SAP S/4HANA migration (40%), and configuring and executing software robots to automate processes (RPA) (40%).

Key pointers from the study:

48% of respondents use RPA from a third-party vendor and 19% use SAP Intelligent RPA.

Finance is the most popular function in which to apply automation (56%), followed by supply-chain (43%) and SAP S/4HANA migrations (39%)

The top requirements among SAP customers using automation are: solution flexibility (82%) and transparency into operational processes and bottlenecks (75%)

“RPA and process mining are no longer futuristic technologies for a handful of early adopters and are now widely used enterprise software products. The fact that SAP customers are investing in RPA underscores that businesses recognize that automation has a leg up when it comes to improving the bottom line while driving innovation and empowering employee success. The time to automate is now,” said Dhruv Asher, UiPath Senior VP & BD. “Our RPA platform makes it easier than ever for SAP customers to accelerate end-to-end hyper automation.”

(Image Courtesy: www.leadautomationsystems.com)