64% of Business in India to Increase Budget on Cloud Due to COVID-19: IDC

More businesses in India are looking towards cloud solutions in this time of uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic. The demand for cloud-powered infrastructure and software solutions is increasing in the country, to effectively manage remote working culture, ensure the presence on- and off-site and maintain business continuity.

According to the “COVID-19 Impact on India Cloud Services” report by IDC, 64% of businesses in India are looking to increase their investment on cloud services, whereas 56% are expecting a rise in demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications.

“We expect an accelerated adoption of cloud, as organizations explore testing of many new initiatives natively on cloud. As industries move away from infrastructure of ownership, pay-per-use models are likely to see an accelerated demand. Public cloud services will be among the few technologies that are positively impacted by the COVID-19,” said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

The growth in adoption of cloud services in India is driven by the need for solutions that can help in ensuring zero-business disruption. For instance, cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and DingTalk are helping businesses to stay in touch with remote working employees, clients, as well as partners.

The IDC research also states that some industries will invest heavily on cloud services. For example, media, education, and IT industries are experiencing high demand for collaboration, online entertainment, and virtual classrooms.

“While the impact of COVID-19 will be clearer in the coming quarters, cloud has been a savior during the crisis. Cloud-based VDI and collaboration tools helped enterprises to stay in touch with their employees, clients, and partners.

Cloud-based solutions continued to run and enable seamless business operations during the crisis and this has increased the confidence of enterprises in embracing cloud,” said Sharath Srinivasamurthy, Research Director, Enterprise Solutions & ICT Practices, IDC India.

