Orbita Expands COVID-19 Bot Solutions to Support New Front-Line Response Demands

Orbita announces the expansion of its solution offerings to support health systems, hospitals, employers, and government agencies now managing wide-ranging populations with limited resources in response to COVID-19.

Using content from trusted sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mayo Clinic, Orbita unveiled three new omnichannel solutions: COVID-19 Navigator, COVID-19 Health Check, and COVID-19 Employee Health Check. All provide capabilities for robust screening and knowledge base-driven question-answering. With current customer deployments, Orbita technology is reaching millions.

“Our mission around COVID-19 is to reach and help as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Working with our partners, we quickly saw the need to deliver solutions that go beyond the basic web bots that are now proliferating. There’s a true demand for solutions that deliver richer, more relevant experiences to support people across all stages of care and recovery and across all channels including phone, text message, web and mobile chatbot,” said Kristi Ebong, MPH, MBA, Orbita SVP of Strategy. “Some of the highest risk populations, especially our aging loved ones, can’t access chatbots. It’s critical that we have a way to check in with them throughout this crisis.”

On March 17, 2020, Orbita announced availability of its no-cost Orbita COVID-19 chatbot with a rich knowledge base designed deliver COVID-19-specific screening and question-answering.

Orbita has expanded its solutions to include:

Orbita COVID-19 Screener and Navigator – To screen patients and direct them to the most relevant services including human agents, virtual visits, online scheduling and specific patient education materials.

To screen patients and direct them to the most relevant services including human agents, virtual visits, online scheduling and specific patient education materials. Orbita COVID-19 Health Checker – To support symptomatic and/or at-risk patients through secure assessments that can be delivered proactively through chatbot, text-message or phone calls at regularly scheduled intervals. One Orbita customer is checking in with a target population four times a day.

– To support symptomatic and/or at-risk patients through secure assessments that can be delivered proactively through chatbot, text-message or phone calls at regularly scheduled intervals. One Orbita customer is checking in with a target population four times a day. Orbita COVID-19 Employee Health Checker– For employers to screen, check on, and manage employee populations; to monitor employee health, direct employees to educational and supportive resources, and to provide clearance for work.

Major hospital systems are now using Orbita solutions to provide COVID-19 screenings and deliver comprehensive educational information. “A large oncology center of excellence, whose patient population is at particularly high risk, prioritized a need to support patients coming to them with questions,” Ebong said. “Orbita’s no-cost, turnkey offering had the center up and running in just a day, and dramatically addressed COVID-19 volume issues in their contact center.”

Orbita’s COVID-19 Employee Health Check solution is supporting manufacturers and other essential businesses to keep their employees healthy and well-supported as they work around the clock to respond to this crisis. According to Ebong, many large employers are playing a critical role in supplying front-line responders with supplies and equipment. “They’re identifying a need to monitor and manage the health of employees who work both onsite and remotely from home,” she said.

The company is widely known for its ability to streamline contact center operations, improve access to care, and increase operational efficiency while delivering positive patient experiences. Ebong further said. “We’ve seen first hand the remarkable ability for digital technology to help scale response to healthcare needs.”

