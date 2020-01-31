IBM Names Arvind Krishna as Chief Executive Officer

🔊 Listen to the Post

Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM). Krishna has replaced longtime CEO Virginia Rometty. Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6.

Rometty, 62, will continue as executive chairman and serve through the end of the year,IBM said in a statement. Krishna, 57, is IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software, where he leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which IBM’s clients build the future.

His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research. Previously, he was general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group’s development and manufacturing organisation, the statement read. Prior to that, Krishna built and led many of IBM’s data-related businesses.

He has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He joined IBM in 1990.

“Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM,” the statement quoted outgoing CEO Rometty as saying. “He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow,” she said.

“Arvind has grown IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company’s history. Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era,” Rometty further said.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next chief executive officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me,” Krishna said in a press statement released by IBM.”IBM has such talented people and technology that we can bring together to help our clients solve their toughest problems.

“I am looking forward to working with IBMers, Red Hatters and clients around the world at this unique time of fast-paced change in the IT industry. We have great opportunities ahead to help our clients advance the transformation of their business while also remaining the global leader in the trusted stewardship of technology,” Krishna said.

