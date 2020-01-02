Oracle Cloud Can Take Out a Major Portion of Infrastructure Cost and Modernise Application Infra: Arun Khehar

🔊 Listen to the Post

Oracle recently announced the availability of Oracle Cloud Applications on its Gen 2 Cloud region in Mumbai. With this, the users can now leverage Oracle Cloud Applications, specially the companies that have to adhere to the regulatory requirements.

Oracle Cloud promises to empower enterprises with simplicity of consumption of applications, as well as moving existing applications and build new applications in the secured, reliable, and highly elastic cloud infrastructure. Oracle Cloud’s strategy and integration of cloud services means that Oracle Cloud Applications can keep data within India, addressing some of the strictest data sovereignty regulations.

As hundreds of new features like AI/ML get added to Oracle Cloud Applications, organisations can now choose to modernise and automate a wide spectrum of business functions including finance (ERP), human resources (HCM), supplychain (SCM), commerce, marketing, sales, and services (CX).

Also, to support its customers around the world, Oracle plans to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020, for a total of 36 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions. Customers will now have access to all Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services including Oracle Autonomous Database; as well as Oracle Cloud Applications, in these regions. Oracle Cloud has opened 12 regions in the past year and currently operates 16 regions globally—11 commercial and five government—the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.

DynamicCIO.com spoke to Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President, Applications, Oracle ECMEA on the key strategic issues that the company is addressing while expanding its reach in the Asia Pacific region, specially India.