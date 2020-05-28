36% Cosumers Want Guidance on Environment From Devices: Report

The latest Ericsson report “Consumer Sustainability and ICT “said that 36% of consumers would like their devices to offer guidance on leading a more environmentally conscious life. Half of consumers worldwide see technological innovation as a critical to tackling future environmental challenges.

Interestingly, consumers who think technology will be crucial in solving future environmental challenges express almost twice the interest in various ICT solutions to help them live more environmentally consciously, compared to others, said the report .

“ICT tools and services can play a significant part in assisting consumer’s daily efforts to reduce their personal environmental impact,” Zeynep Ahmet Vidal, Senior Researcher at Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab and author of the report, said in a statement.

“But ICT also has the potential to enable future innovation in climate action, and here the service providers have a unique opportunity and position to provide novel solutions that can aid consumers in making more sustainable choices in daily life,” Vidal said.

The findings of Ericsson’s latest ConsumerLab report is based on a quantitative study of 12,000 Internet users from across the world. The countries involved in the study include India, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Spain, Russia, South Africa, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, China and Australia. The sample consists of 1,000 respondents from each country.

The report uncovers the following:

The current consumer mindset of leading environmentally sustainable lifestyles. In the last two decades alone, concern about air and water pollution has risen from concerning one in five consumers, to almost one in two, the research showed.

Consideration for climate change and global warming has also risen from 13% of consumers to 50%. The study also includes consumers’ thoughts on where ultimate responsibility lies in mitigating environmental impact.

Globally, 8 in 10 consumers consider governments as being responsible for environmental protection. While approximately 70% consider that citizens should also be responsible, 5 in 10 expect companies and brands to uphold their share of the responsibility, said the report.

The consumers do perceive ICT as helpful as an aid in their daily life, be it for environmental, health, cost or convenience-related reasons.

(Image Courtesy: www.marketingland.com)