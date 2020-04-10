With the recent Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe, most of us are working from home and we have had to resort to using modern video conferencing and collaboration tools and applications. Zoom is one such popular video conferencing service that has come to the aid of millions globally. Due to its simplicity and user friendliness, the Zoom Meeting Conference Software tool is being used for both official as well as personal purposes.

However, it has also been in the news for some wrong reasons. Instances of hacking and Zoombombing (where uninvited people can gate crash into a meeting and can potentially say or display inappropriate graphics or video) have been reported. The service provider says it has since shored up its security and privacy settings. However, better user education on how to safely use the product can go a long way in ensuring a hassle-free and secure experience for its users.

What is Zoom? Tips and Tricks for the Best User Experience

Zoom Meetings is a widely used cloud-based video conferencing application that is increasing being used by enterprises to host meetings virtually. The tool has been notable for its high-quality video and audio and collaboration features such as screen sharing and text chat. Here are some simple and quick usage guidelines that can help you secure your video conferencing activities.

Try to set unique and strong passwords for all your meetings. No meeting should be scheduled without a meeting password. Send the meeting ID and password separately to the participants. Make certain that the “Join Before Host” feature has been disabled. Make sure to enable the waiting room facility while setting up meetings and use the authorization feature for the attendees so that nobody can join without the permission of the host. Try to disable file transfers during meetings. If possible, limit screen sharing to the host only. Confine recording of the sessions to only the host. Don’t share confidential information such as bank account or credit/debit cards details, usernames, passwords, or any sensitive information on the chat. Always make sure that the latest Zoom App version is installed on your system.

The basic version of the app is free. You can join a meeting without signing in to the app, but you will have to sign up to host a conference. Premium versions of the Zoom App can support meetings with many people and has advanced features.

Image courtesy: Pixabay